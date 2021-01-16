First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $227,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $95.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti upped their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

