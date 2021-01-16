First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

