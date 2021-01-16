FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of FEYE opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

