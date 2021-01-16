FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 7.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.51. 896,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 913,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

