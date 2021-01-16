Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$23.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.78.

TSE FTT opened at C$29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.48.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

