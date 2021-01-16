finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Shares Down 6.4%

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 778,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 115,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.20. The stock has a market cap of £38.21 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Snow purchased 95,364 shares of finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) Company Profile (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

