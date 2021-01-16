Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FGRRF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

