Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FGRRF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.