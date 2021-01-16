Financial Comparison: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -32.77% -22.96% -15.57%

This table compares Ebang International and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $109.06 million 4.10 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.95 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -26.58

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Ebang International.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2019, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 347 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

