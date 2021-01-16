Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.94. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 309,660 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.34. The stock has a market cap of £17.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

About Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic plc (FTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic plc (FTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.