Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.33

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 104694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

