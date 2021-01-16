Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

