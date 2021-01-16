Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

