FIBOS Price Tops $0.0081 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $165,294.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00051296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00117731 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00066089 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00249689 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.13 or 0.95294634 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062443 BTC.
FIBOS Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “
Buying and Selling FIBOS
