Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Issue — Dividend of $2.24 (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 2.2375 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

