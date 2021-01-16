Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Issue — Dividend of $2.24 (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 2.2375 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
