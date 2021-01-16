Feellike Price Hits $0.0801 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $143,008.76 and $29.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00116527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00239519 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,417.68 or 0.91606440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

