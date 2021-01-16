FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.