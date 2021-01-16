Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 423.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

