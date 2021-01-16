Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,290.0 days.

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $$36.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

