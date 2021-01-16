Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 60,820 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31.

On Friday, November 13th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $113.59 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

