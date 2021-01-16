Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.