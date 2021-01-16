EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 6.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95. 114,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 540,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. On average, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.