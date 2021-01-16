EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EYEG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 84,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,044. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

