ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.