Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 5,729 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $89,544.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,944.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XGN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,752. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

