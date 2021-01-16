Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57. 9,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

