Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 2,944,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,285. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

