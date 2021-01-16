Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $93.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

