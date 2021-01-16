Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 208,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 125,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.