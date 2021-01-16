Etherparty Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $233,753.35 and approximately $23,457.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00502450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.32 or 0.04149966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.