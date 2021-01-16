Ether Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,284.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $194,754.85 and approximately $24,284.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.00 or 0.03232003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,939,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,910,046 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

