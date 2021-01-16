Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

