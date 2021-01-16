Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,170. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.