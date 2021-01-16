Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
