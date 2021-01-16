Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.06. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

