Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Escalade stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 138,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,474. Escalade has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Escalade by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

