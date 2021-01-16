Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

