Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

