Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) stock opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86. Filo Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.25.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

