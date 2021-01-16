Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 495,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 498,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

