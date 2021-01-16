EOSDT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $495,941.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $495,941.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00114593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242045 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,306.04 or 0.88099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057958 BTC.

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt . EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

