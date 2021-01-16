Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Trading Up 4.8%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) shares traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 117,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 150,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

