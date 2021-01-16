Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ETCC stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,448. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.