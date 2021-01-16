Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ETCC stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,448. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Environmental Tectonics Company Profile
