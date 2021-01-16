Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 56.6% in December

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENTX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

