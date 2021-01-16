EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

ENQUF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

