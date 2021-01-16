Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $26.65. 505,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 401,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $940.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

