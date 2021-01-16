Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $13,100.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

