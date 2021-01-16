Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,520.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $143,043.71 and approximately $32,520.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

