Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWEN opened at $33.78 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

