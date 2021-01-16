Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

