Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $628,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $92.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

