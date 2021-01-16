Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

IYZ stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

